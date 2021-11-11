Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 712,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Benefitfocus worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

