Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 854.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 89,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

