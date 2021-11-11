Bank of America Begins Coverage on Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

GTLB opened at $128.66 on Monday. Gitlab has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

