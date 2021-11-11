Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.17% of Design Therapeutics worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DSGN stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

