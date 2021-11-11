LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research firms have commented on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.