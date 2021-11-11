Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.