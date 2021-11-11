Michael Dennis Casey Sells 30,312 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $107.92 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

