Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CFO Randal J. Freitag Sells 61,430 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.03 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.