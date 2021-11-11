Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Stephen Biggins Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) insider Stephen Biggins sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41), for a total transaction of A$2,900,000.00 ($2,071,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.69.

Core Lithium Company Profile

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration of lithium and base metals deposits in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. It develops the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory in Australia.

