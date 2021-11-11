Vanguard Group Inc. Has $23.16 Million Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of FutureFuel worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE FF opened at $8.66 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $378.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

