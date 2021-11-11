Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.35% of Blue Bird worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blue Bird by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 203,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $3,441,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 129,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $639.29 million, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

