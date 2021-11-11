Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 182,071 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $2,408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 125.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 187,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $404.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

