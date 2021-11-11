Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Sapiens International worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

