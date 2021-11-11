Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.43 Million Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 179,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $887,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.