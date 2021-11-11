Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Clearfield worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

