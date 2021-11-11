Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $500.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

