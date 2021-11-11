Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 329.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.