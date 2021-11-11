Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Business First Bancshares worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BFST stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

