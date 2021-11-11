682,471 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $600,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

