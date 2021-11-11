Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $106,000 Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VirnetX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,916 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

