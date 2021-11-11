TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.08.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.