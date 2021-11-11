Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAIFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.