Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $7,464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

