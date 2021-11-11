Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $200.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

