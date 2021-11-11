Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,590 Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of ProPhase Labs worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

