Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $142,000 Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Genprex by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

GNPX stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.64.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

