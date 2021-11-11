Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,707 shares of company stock worth $6,834,984 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

