Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $206,000 in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.