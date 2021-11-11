FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE JCI opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,234,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

