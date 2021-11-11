Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $226,000 Stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

