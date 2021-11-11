FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $189.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day moving average of $193.37. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $118.79 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

