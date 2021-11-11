Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 98.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,318,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.