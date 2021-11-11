JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,116 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mission Produce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVO opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

