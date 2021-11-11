Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$135.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

PRBZF stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $109.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

