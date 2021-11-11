Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

