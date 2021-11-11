Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

