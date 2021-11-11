Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $71.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.23 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $274.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $275.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $301.28 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $303.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

