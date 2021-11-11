Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$213.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $168.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $168.66.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

