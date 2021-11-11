Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2021 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

10/27/2021 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein it operated four drilling rigs this year. The company began operating a fifth drilling rig to drill an additional salt water disposal well in the Greater Stebbins area. It plans to turn to sales nine wells in the area during fourth-quarter 2021. The upstream company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. The company's cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

10/13/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein the company is planning to operate four drilling rigs throughout the remainder of 2021. It has a plan of turning 49 gross operated wells to sales this year. The company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. Notably, Matador has strong cost-control initiatives, which is expected to boost its bottom line. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. Its cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

9/15/2021 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

NYSE MTDR opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.27%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.