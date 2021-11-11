JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $387,000 Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

