JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of National Western Life Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.60. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

