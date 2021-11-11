JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $482.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.