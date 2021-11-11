InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 3,188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 84.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after buying an additional 715,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,039,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $26,800,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

INNV opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

