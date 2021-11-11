Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 59.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 1.74. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

