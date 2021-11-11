JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,510 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Independence worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHC opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75. Independence Holding has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

