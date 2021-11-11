Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 393,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 72.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 730,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

