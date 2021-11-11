MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSE MVO opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.90%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

MV Oil Trust Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

