Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.