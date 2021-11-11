Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $103,000 Investment in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFH. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

MFH opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.