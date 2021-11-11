Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Sell

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,926 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

